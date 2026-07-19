Apple Testing New 'Live Notes' Feature at Genius Bar

Apple is testing a new AI-powered "Live Notes" feature that can transcribe conversations between Genius Bar employees and customers at some of its stores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The system is currently opt-in, meaning it is only active if both the employee and customer agree to use it.

"The transcript is then added to the employee's iPad as part of the record of the repair session," he said. "The goal is to save workers time and let them focus more on the customer, rather than taking notes throughout the appointment."