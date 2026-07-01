Last Chance: Get the 2026 MacBook Pro and iPad Air for Pre-Hike Prices Before They're Gone for Good

Last week, Apple introduced major price hikes across a number of products, including Macs, iPads, and more. This week, Apple's newly increased prices have begun to hit third-party retailers like Amazon, but there are a few select products that are retaining original prices, which now represent solid discounts on each device.



MacBook Pro

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There are now just three models left at notable low prices in the wake of Apple's price hikes. Prices start at $2,549.99 for the 24GB/2TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, now a $449 discount on the new price of this model. You'll also find two 16-inch devices on sale this week on Amazon, but we don't expect these discounts to last much longer.

iPad Air



Amazon has up to $350 off the M4 iPad Air, although stock is quickly dwindling compared to sales from last week. Prices now start at $559.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, a $190 discount on the newly increased price of this model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.