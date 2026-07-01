 Last Chance: Get the 2026 MacBook Pro and iPad Air for Pre-Hike Prices Before They're Gone for Good - MacRumors
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Last Chance: Get the 2026 MacBook Pro and iPad Air for Pre-Hike Prices Before They're Gone for Good

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Last week, Apple introduced major price hikes across a number of products, including Macs, iPads, and more. This week, Apple's newly increased prices have begun to hit third-party retailers like Amazon, but there are a few select products that are retaining original prices, which now represent solid discounts on each device.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are now just three models left at notable low prices in the wake of Apple's price hikes. Prices start at $2,549.99 for the 24GB/2TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, now a $449 discount on the new price of this model. You'll also find two 16-inch devices on sale this week on Amazon, but we don't expect these discounts to last much longer.

$449 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,549.99

$349 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,649.99

$549 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,849.99

iPad Air

ipad air prime day
Amazon has up to $350 off the M4 iPad Air, although stock is quickly dwindling compared to sales from last week. Prices now start at $559.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, a $190 discount on the newly increased price of this model.

$190 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $559.00

$210 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $839.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $749.00

$230 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $1,019.00

$350 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,199.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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