 Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Goes Live in the US: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad - MacRumors
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Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Goes Live in the US: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad

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Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now live in the United States, following earlier rollouts in Asia. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

Apple 2026 Back to School Graphic
Apple is offering a $150 gift card with any new MacBook Pro, and a $100 gift card with any new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The gift card can be used towards purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.

The promotion runs through August 27, 2026, in the U.S., according to Apple's terms and conditions. The gift card is offered in addition to Apple's standard education pricing, which provides discounts of roughly 5% to 10% on most Macs and iPads.

The offer is available through Apple's online Education Store and Apple Store locations. Eligible customers include current and newly accepted higher-education students, faculty and staff at higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of K-12 institutions, and select other qualifying customers.

UNiDAYS verification is now required on Apple's education store in the U.S. and Canada.

Tag: Back to School Promotion

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