 1Password for Claude Lets AI Log In Without Seeing Your Passwords - MacRumors
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1Password for Claude Lets AI Log In Without Seeing Your Passwords

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Popular password management app 1Password today added Claude support, which means AI service Claude can access credentials stored in 1Password for completing browser tasks.


With the integration, Claude can use 1Password logins and one-time codes without the actual password being exposed to Claude. Passwords never reach Claude's context, memory, or Anthropic's systems.

When Claude wants to sign in to a website, 1Password shows the user which credential Claude wants access to and why. After the user approves the request, 1Password adds the credential directly to the page. Access is limited to the current task and ends when the task has been completed. The 1Password team says that after a password is autofilled, the app checks to make sure secrets were not exposed on the page.

1password claude integration example
Credit cards and identities in 1Password are not supported at the current time, so Claude's access is limited to logins and one-time codes.

The 1Password browser extension is also being updated with Agentic Mode, which gives users control over browser-based AI agents. When an AI agent takes over, the 1Password extension locks down so passwords are not exposed. The password interface is hidden, and the agent can use logins and one-time codes only when the user gives approval. Agentic Mode works to protect passwords from AI agents even if the integration is not set up.

1Password for Claude is available for Mac, and 1Password business, family, and individual plan subscribers can use it. A Pro, Max, Team, or Enterprise Claude plan is required. 1Password has a help document with detailed information on how to set it up.

Claude can use 1Password logins across sites where Claude in Chrome can complete actions. The 1Password desktop app and browser extension are required, as are the Claude desktop app and the Claude in Chrome browser extension.

Tags: 1Password, Anthropic

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