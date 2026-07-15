Apple's 2026 Smart Home Lineup: New Apple TV, HomePod, and Home Hub

Now that Siri AI is ready to launch in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 Golden Gate, Apple can finally introduce new smart home products built to work with the smarter version of ‌Siri‌.

Home Hub

Apple has multiple new home devices in development, several of which are rumored to launch before the end of the year. We're waiting on a new version of the Apple TV 4K, a smart home hub, a new HomePod , and a new HomePod mini

Similar to an iPad in design, but with a 7-inch square display. There will be a wall mount option or a speaker base option. The speaker base has a hemispherical dome, similar to the base of the iMac G4. The device will have a built-in camera for video calls, facial recognition, and presence detection. It'll run apps like Safari, Calendar, Photos, and Home, and it will integrate with ‌Siri‌ AI. Rumors suggest it could be priced around $350.



Apple TV 4K

The next ‌Apple TV‌ 4K will have the same form factor as the current model, but it's expected to have an A17 Pro chip or better that supports Apple Intelligence and ‌Siri‌ AI. There are no ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features on the ‌Apple TV‌ right now, so a more powerful chip will bring quite a few changes. It could also get more RAM and Apple's N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.



HomePods

Apple is expected to refresh both the ‌HomePod‌ and the ‌HomePod mini‌, but we're not expecting new form factors.

The speakers will get new chips that are faster and could support ‌Siri‌ AI via the iPhone like the Apple Watch. A faster processor could bring improvements in sound quality, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip could bring connectivity improvements and new features.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ is expected to get new colors.



Cameras

Apple is designing its own security camera, and it could launch as soon as this year. HomeKit Secure Video cameras are getting several upgrades in ‌iOS 27‌, including 4K video recording, AI summaries, and the option to stitch video from different cameras together for tracking a single event across rooms.

All of these features would be ideal for an Apple-created camera, so it's not hard to imagine the update is meant for Apple hardware. A 2026 launch isn't a sure thing for the camera, and it could come at a later time.

The ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Home app features require an ‌Apple TV‌ or ‌HomePod‌ to serve as a hub, and Apple's upcoming home hub will likely also serve as a hub for accessories like cameras.



Launch Timing

With so many home devices planned for the end of the year, we could get them alongside the new iPhone models at Apple's September event, or Apple could do a second home-centric event around the October timeframe. Apple often holds two fall events. The second event is typically for iPads or Macs, but there's no reason it couldn't be home products this year.

So far, we haven't heard concrete rumors on when Apple will debut its smart home devices, but as we get closer to fall, we should hear more.