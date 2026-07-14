Amazon Hosts Rare Nintendo Switch 2 Deal, Get $49 Off Game Bundle

Amazon has introduced a big discount on the Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle, now available for $449.99 when you add the product to your cart, down from $499.00. As the name implies, this bundle allows you to choose from three games, all of which retail between $69.99 and $79.99, making this deal even better.

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Games available to choose from in this bundle include Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and Pokémon Pokopia. You'll pick one of these games as a digital game download on your new Switch 2 system.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Considering the impending price hike coming to the Switch 2 in the fall, Amazon's deal today could be the last big markdown on the console before that price increase happens. Nintendo has announced that the Switch 2 console with no game will increase from $450 to $500, so we can expect the console game bundles to increase at that point as well.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.