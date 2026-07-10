OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas Browser Is Shutting Down
OpenAI says it is shuttering its ChatGPT Atlas browser. When it was released last October, the company said the agentic browser was designed around the question "What if you could chat with your web browser?" The query was at least novel, but the answer was apparently not all that compelling.
As part of a slew of ChatGPT Work-related announcements on Thursday, OpenAI confirmed plans to "sunset" Atlas, with deprecation scheduled for August 9.
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