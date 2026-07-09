Apple TV and MLB Release August Schedule for 'Friday Night Baseball'
Apple and MLB today released the August schedule for Apple TV's weekly Friday Night Baseball doubleheader.
Friday Night Baseball games are included with an Apple TV streaming subscription at no additional cost.
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Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 betas for testing purposes. The software comes three weeks after Apple seeded the first betas.
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
There's no word on what's in the...
Apple Music is bringing Hi-Res Lossless Audio to tvOS 27, in addition to standard Lossless Audio.
Apple says subscribers with compatible external speaker outputs will be able to enjoy their favorite songs in the highest audio quality and experience studio-quality sound directly through their Apple TV 4K.
As of tvOS 26, Apple TV 4K supports Apple Music Lossless audio up to 24-bit/48 kHz,...
Starting with iOS 27, the virtual Apple TV remote can be added to the iPhone's Home Screen again, rather than being limited to Control Center. To do so, swipe down on the Home Screen and search for "remote." Next, tap and hold on the Remote app and drag it to your Home Screen. Alternatively, you can find it in the App Library.
Apple used to offer an Apple TV Remote app in the App Store, but...