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General visionOS watchOS and tvOS Betas Feature Redux

Apple Releases Second watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6 and visionOS 26.6 Betas

Monday June 15, 2026 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 betas for testing purposes. The software comes three weeks after Apple seeded the first betas. The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required. There's no word on what's in the...
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tvOS 27: Apple Music Gains Hi-Res Lossless Audio on Apple TV 4K

Wednesday June 10, 2026 1:44 am PDT by
Apple Music is bringing Hi-Res Lossless Audio to tvOS 27, in addition to standard Lossless Audio. Apple says subscribers with compatible external speaker outputs will be able to enjoy their favorite songs in the highest audio quality and experience studio-quality sound directly through their Apple TV 4K. As of tvOS 26, Apple TV 4K supports Apple Music Lossless audio up to 24-bit/48 kHz,...
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iOS 27 Lets You Add Apple TV Remote to Your iPhone's Home Screen

Thursday June 11, 2026 11:51 am PDT by
Starting with iOS 27, the virtual Apple TV remote can be added to the iPhone's Home Screen again, rather than being limited to Control Center. To do so, swipe down on the Home Screen and search for "remote." Next, tap and hold on the Remote app and drag it to your Home Screen. Alternatively, you can find it in the App Library. Apple used to offer an Apple TV Remote app in the App Store, but...
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