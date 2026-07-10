Apple Watch Accounts for 90% of AI Smartwatch Shipments

Apple accounted for roughly 90% of all Edge AI-capable smartwatch shipments in the first quarter of 2026, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.



That dominance came as Edge AI penetration across the broader smartwatch market grew 70% year-over-year, reaching 25% in the first quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint's Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker.

"Edge AI" refers to artificial intelligence that runs directly on a device's own chip rather than being processed on remote servers. On the Apple Watch, that means the onboard Neural Engine handles tasks like recognizing an irregular heartbeat or detecting a fall in the moment, without sending data to a paired iPhone or the cloud first. Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said:

Brands have been continuously upgrading their smartwatch hardware to make devices more AI-capable. Edge AI integration enables real-time health insights and faster responses while helping ensure data privacy. Currently, Edge AI penetration remains limited to leading brands, with Apple solely accounting for ~90% of Edge AI smartwatch shipments in Q1 2026.

Health and fitness monitoring remains the main use case for Edge AI on smartwatches. Counterpoint's data shows blood pressure monitoring shipments doubling and sleep apnea detection tripling year over year, with brands now apparently setting their sights on diabetes detection next.

Apple's head start traces back to 2023, when it introduced the S9 chip with a 4-core Neural Engine built specifically for on-device machine learning in the Apple Watch. Huawei only followed with comparable silicon in 2025, launching its own Kirin W80 chip to power its "Celia" voice assistant locally, and Qualcomm isn't entering the race until this year with its Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Google is also said to be readying its own Tensor-based wearable chip, though it has yet to ship.

Counterpoint notes that a software-driven alternative to dedicated NPUs is also emerging, with Ambiq's Apollo platform running AI inference on vector-core silicon via Arm's Helium extensions rather than purpose-built neural hardware. This approach remains a niche compared to Apple's dedicated-chip strategy, but it could eventually help cheaper smartwatches offer some Edge AI features without the silicon Apple has spent years building into its devices.

Counterpoint only classifies a smartwatch as Edge AI-capable if it has a neural engine or NPU on board and at least one of its health, safety, or interaction features actually runs its inference on that chip, rather than merely including the hardware.