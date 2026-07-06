Apple Seeds tvOS 27 Beta 3 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of tvOS 27 to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple released the second beta.
The beta can be downloaded and installed through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A free developer account is required.
tvOS 27 has few new features compared to the other 27 software updates, but it does add a redesigned Podcasts app, options for larger text, and a more responsive Control Center.
AirPlaying to an Apple TV from another Apple device is faster, and apps and animations are smoother. You can also now see AppleCare coverage details in the Settings app.
More on the features in tvOS 27 can be found in our Apple TV roundup.
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The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
There's no word on what's in the...
Following the WWDC 2026 keynote event, Apple has seeded the first betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 to developers for testing purposes.
Registered developers can opt in to betas and download the software through the Settings app on each device.
The software includes many of the new features that were shown off earlier today, though some of what...
Apple barely touched on tvOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote today, but the update exists, and it adds some new features to the Apple TV.
In a slide that was shown very briefly during the keynote, Apple revealed some of tvOS 27's new features and enhancements:
A redesigned Podcasts app
Smoother app launches and animations
Faster AirPlay connectivity with other Apple devices
Smart ...