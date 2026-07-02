 Popular Show Tracking App TV Time Shutting Down on July 15 - MacRumors
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Popular Show Tracking App TV Time Shutting Down on July 15

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TV Time, the popular show and movie tracking app, is shutting down on July 15, with all personal user data set to be deleted after that date.

tv time app
In a support page update announcing the news, the company admitted that it was "no longer sustainable to continue operating the service as a free app," and said that there was "not enough demand for a paid app."

Come the shutdown date, the TV Time app will be removed from both the App Store and Google Play, and the tvtime.com website will go offline permanently.

Users who want to preserve their viewing history and tracked data can request an export through the app's GDPR self-service tool before the July 15 cutoff. The company says all personal user data will be deleted after that date, but it may retain aggregated, non-personal data for business or legal purposes.

TV Time has operated for more than a decade, and over that period it built a dedicated community around episode tracking, watchlists, and user ratings. In the wake of the closure announcement, users on the Resetera forums have suggested alternatives like Trakt, Serializd, and Simkl – although the latter's servers have reportedly struggled under a sudden wave of new sign-ups.

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Top Rated Comments

HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
18 minutes ago at 04:13 am
I have tried every TV tracking app and used TV Time for quite awhile. I left when they started asking me to review every episode of a show when marking it as watched or asking me to pick my favorite character from the episode. It just got super annoying to use as a tracker. The app had also gotten slower and had more errors and outages over the last few years and it was just time for something new. They had too much tech debt and weren’t keeping pace with other apps.

I would recommend Sofa Time or Showline for an app experience, or Simkl is great if you want to stay in a web app (they had an app, but hasn’t been touched in years).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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