iOS 27 Adds a Useful New Copy-and-Paste Feature to Your iPhone
iOS 27 adds a new copy-and-paste feature to the iPhone's keyboard, enabling convenient one-tap pasting for text, photos, links, and more.
For example, if you copy a link in Safari and move to the Notes app, a "paste from Safari" option with the link will automatically appear above the keyboard. Tapping on the shortcut adds the link to the note. Or if you copy a photo in the Reddit app and open the Messages app, a "paste from Reddit" option will appear above the keyboard.
Given this feature is built into the keyboard, it works across many combinations of apps, making pasting more convenient across iOS 27.
The keyboard has already surfaced one-time verification codes since iOS 12.
iOS 27 is currently available in developer beta, with a public beta to follow in July. The update is expected to be released to all users with an iPhone 11 or newer in September, and this small yet useful feature will likely be popular.
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