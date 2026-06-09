 Apple Reveals How Many iPhones Were Running iOS 26 Before WWDC - MacRumors
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Apple Reveals How Many iPhones Were Running iOS 26 Before WWDC

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Apple has shared updated iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 adoption figures, revealing how many iPhones and iPads were running those software versions on the day before the start of WWDC 2026 and the release of the first iOS 27 developer beta.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
These adoption numbers are based on iPhones and iPads that transacted on the App Store on Sunday, June 7, according to Apple.

The statistics are as follows:

  • 86% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years were running iOS 26.
  • 79% of all iPhones were running iOS 26.
  • 79% of all iPads introduced in the last four years were running iPadOS 26.
  • 68% of all iPads were running iPadOS 26.

Here is how that compares to the iOS 18 adoption figures that Apple shared based on iPhones and iPads that transacted on the App Store on Thursday, June 5, 2025:

  • 88% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years were running iOS 18.
  • 82% of all iPhones were running iOS 18.
  • 81% of all iPads introduced in the last four years were running iPadOS 18.
  • 71% of all iPads were running iPadOS 18.

iOS 27 beta testing is now underway, so this will be Apple's final update on iOS 26 adoption.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, WWDC 2026
Tag: iOS Adoption
Related Forums: iOS 26, Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

S
Spongmincer
13 minutes ago at 07:32 am
So, how many?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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