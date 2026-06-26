 Apple 'iRing' Rumor Re-Emerges Amid Oura Ring Popularity - MacRumors
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Apple 'iRing' Rumor Re-Emerges Amid Oura Ring Popularity

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Apple is developing a smart ring that could potentially rival products like the Oura Ring and Samsung Galaxy Ring, according to the leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami."

oura ring 5 scaled

The latest Oura Ring 5 starts at $399

Apple has toyed with the idea of a smart ring for several years, as indicated by several patents, and there have been previous rumors that Apple has investigated a wearable for the finger to track a user's biometrics.

Reports dating back to 2024 said Apple was weighing up the idea as a viable expansion of its wearables lineup – something that may appeal to people who would prefer a biometric accessory that's more inconspicuous than an Apple Watch.

Rumors have petered out over the last couple of years, but now it seems that the popularity of the latest Oura Ring has caught Apple's attention, if the latest rumor is anything to go by. However, no other details were provided by the leaker.

The original Oura Ring was released by Finnish health technology company Oura back in 2015. The device collects activity, heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep data, and transmits it via Bluetooth to the Oura app.


Now in it's fifth iteration, the latest Oura Ring is a lot smaller than previous versions and boasts new health-monitoring capabilities including blood pressure trend detection, nighttime breathing analysis, and tools for GLP-1 medication tracking.

Would you be interested in an "iRing" as an alternative to Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.

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Top Rated Comments

S
StuBeck
33 minutes ago at 05:28 am
No.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
22 minutes ago at 05:39 am
one ring to rule them all



One ring to find them



One ring to bring them all




And in the App Store bind them

In the land of Cupertino, where memory is sky high[Click to view video attachment]

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Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Seanm87
31 minutes ago at 05:30 am
I would be interested. My fiance recently ditched her Apple Watch in favour of her mechanical watch, but she still wanted to track her health metrics. She got an Oura 5 and it looks much less bulky than the last ones.

I’m considering it now as I love mechanical watches and want to move away from having my phone strapped to my wrist.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
swiftapplefan
31 minutes ago at 05:29 am

Yes

No.
The duality of man.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
33 minutes ago at 05:28 am
It's clever tech, but unless it can do something useful to me that my Apple Watch cannot, then I'll stick with the watch format. Those rings, even though improved, are somewhat bulky.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Alfonson
34 minutes ago at 05:27 am
Yes
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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