Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Expected to Begin by Next Week

Apple's annual Back to School promotion will return by next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Last year, college students and educational staff could receive a free accessory like AirPods 4 or an Apple Pencil Pro with the purchase of a qualifying Mac or iPad model. It is unclear what Apple plans to offer this year, but given the company has just raised prices on all Macs and iPads, this year's Back to School promotion will be rather bittersweet.