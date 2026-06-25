 Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Expected to Begin by Next Week - MacRumors
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Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Expected to Begin by Next Week

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Apple Edu StoreApple's annual Back to School promotion will return by next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Last year, college students and educational staff could receive a free accessory like AirPods 4 or an Apple Pencil Pro with the purchase of a qualifying Mac or iPad model. It is unclear what Apple plans to offer this year, but given the company has just raised prices on all Macs and iPads, this year's Back to School promotion will be rather bittersweet.

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Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
6 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Looks like real BTS began a week ago when Tim Cook pre-announced the price increases. That 15% to 20% off promo is now over today.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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