Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Expected to Begin by Next Week
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Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next year and beyond.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman listed around 20 products that he expects Apple to release across the remainder of 2026 and 2027.
Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a...
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines.
After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows:
HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30)
HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50)
Apple TV: $199, up from $129 (+$70)
iPad: $449, up from $349 (+$100)
iPad mini:...
Apple's watchOS 27, previewed at this month's WWDC, removes four built-in apps from all supported Apple Watch models, folding three of them into a single Find My app and dropping Walkie-Talkie entirely, based on the first developer beta released this month.
The largest change affects Find My. watchOS 27 developer beta 1 replaces the separate Find Devices, Find People, and Find Items apps...