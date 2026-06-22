 The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTag, and More - MacRumors
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The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTag, and More

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 is here, and it will last for four days, ending this Friday, June 26. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, and we're tracking numerous all-time low prices on Apple gear right now.

Spring Prime Day Feature 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing on discounts for Apple and Apple-related products that can be purchased right now on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, monitors, charging accessories, and more. We're also sharing deals being matched at retailers like Best Buy in some cases.

YEAR'S BEST PRICES
Amazon Prime Day 2026

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated over the next few days, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles next week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

AirPods

airpods pro 3 prime day
Amazon has the AirPods Max 2 on sale for $399.00 in all colors, down from $549.00. This is an all-time low price on the headphones. This is accompanied by a great discount on the AirPods 4 for Prime Day, available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $189.99

$150 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $399.00

AirTag 2

airtag 2 prime day
Apple's AirTag 2 has hit the new low price of $24.00 for the 1-Pack and $89.00 for the 4-Pack.

$5 OFF
AirTag 2 (1-Pack) for $24.00

$10 OFF
AirTag 2 (4-Pack) for $89.00

This is the first major discount we've ever seen on the AirTag 2 at Amazon since the device launched earlier in 2026. The new AirTag is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

apple watch ultra 2 prime day
Amazon is discounting a wide array of Apple Watch Ultra 3 models down to $649.00 for Prime Day, from $799.00. This is a new all-time low price on the 2025 smartwatch, beating the previous record low price by about $50, and it's available in both Natural and Black Titanium color options.

$150 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $649.00

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 prime day 2
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $120 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $279.00

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $309.00

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $279.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find three of the 42mm GPS models and three of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

Apple Watch SE 3

apple watch se 3 prime day 2
Amazon is also taking $50 off the Apple Watch SE 3, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS model. These are matches of all-time low prices on the SE 3, and it's been over four months since we last tracked these prices on the wearable.

$50 OFF
40mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 for $199.00

$50 OFF
44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 for $229.00

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 on sale for $229.00, down from $279.00. Both the 40mm and 44mm GPS models are available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum at these prices.

MacBook Air

macbook air prime day 2
You'll find $149 off a few models of the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air on Amazon this week, starting at $949.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,099.00.

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,149.99

iPad Air

ipad air prime day
Amazon has brought back all-time low prices on a handful of M4 iPad Air tablets for Prime Day. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air.

$79 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $519.99

$89 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $609.99

$99 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.99

$109 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $789.99

Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Air has dropped to $519.99, down from $599.00, beating the previous low price by about $40.

iPad

ipad prime day 2
Amazon is taking up to $52 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$52 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $597.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

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