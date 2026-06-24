Prime Day Brings Major Deals on Headphones and Speakers From Popular Brands

We're in the second day of Prime Day 2026, and deals on everything from Apple products to TVs and monitors are in abundance. Below we're focusing on some of the best audio discounts you can find during Prime Day this year, from brands like Beats, Sony, Sonos, Soundcore, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, the best overall audio deal for Prime Day 2026 is on the AirPods Max 2. You can still get the Midnight color for the all-time low price of $399.00 today on Amazon, but we aren't sure how much longer this sale will last.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.



Beats



Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers for Prime Day, including a new low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $179.95 in all four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

Sony

Sonos



The highlight of Prime Day deals for Sonos products is the Sonos Ace Headphones down to just $279.00, from $399.00. This is a new all-time low price on the over-ear headphones, beating the previous low by over $20.



Soundcore

More Deals

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.