This May Be Your Last Chance to Get AirPods Max 2 for $399 During Prime Day

We're now in the second day of Prime Day 2026, and one of the best deals of this year's event is starting to sell out. You can still get the AirPods Max 2 for $399.00, but it's now only available in the Midnight color option. This sale started out with every color on sale over the weekend, so this could be your last chance to get the headphones at this record low price this week.

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Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around June 29, but Prime members should see same-day delivery options in many locations. You can also shop solid deals on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 during Prime Day this year.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.