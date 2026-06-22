 Woot Launches Prime Day Event With Up to $50 Off Nintendo Switch 2 - MacRumors
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Woot Launches Prime Day Event With Up to $50 Off Nintendo Switch 2

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Woot this week kicked off a big Prime Day-adjacent event, with the headliner being a massive discount on the Nintendo Switch 2. You'll also find savings on charging accessories, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

nintendo switch 2 prime day newNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Nintendo Switch 2, you can get a brand new model of the console for $399.00 with the code CHEAPSWITCH2 at checkout. This takes $50 off the $449.00 version of the console for new Woot customers, and $30 off for everyone else.

Note: Use code CHEAPSWITCH2 at checkout.

$50 OFF
Nintendo Switch 2 for $399.00

Even at $419.00 for returning customers, this is a great and very rare discount on the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to have a price hike to $499.00 later in the year. This version of the console does not come with a game, and it is in new condition on Woot with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.

Woot also has a large selection of Prime Day sales going on this week, including savings on Samsung The Frame TVs, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases and chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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