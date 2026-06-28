 Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Grab Record Low Apple Discounts This Weekend - MacRumors
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Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Grab Record Low Apple Discounts This Weekend

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Prime Day has ended, but the event's best prices have stuck around on a few Apple devices and accessories this weekend. You can still find great deals on AirPods, AirTag, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro right now on Amazon. Regarding the MacBook Pro, these are now some of the only affected devices still in stock on Amazon in the wake of Apple's price hike this week.

Spring Prime Day Feature 5Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro dark
The M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro models are some of the only remaining products in stock after Apple's price hikes began this week. Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,149.99, now a $349 discount on the new price.

$349 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,149.99

$449 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,549.99

You can get up to $549 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting $2,649.99, a $349 discount on the new price.

$349 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,649.99

$549 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,849.99

AirPods

airpods 4 dark
The best Prime Day AirPods discount that's still around is on the AirPods 4, available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00

AirTag 2

airtag 2 dark
Apple's AirTag 2 hit the new low price of $24.00 for the 1-Pack and $89.00 for the 4-Pack.

$5 OFF
AirTag 2 (1-Pack) for $24.00

$10 OFF
AirTag 2 (4-Pack) for $89.00

This is the first major discount we've ever seen on the AirTag 2 at Amazon since the device launched earlier in 2026. The new AirTag is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 dark
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $120 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $279.00

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $309.00

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $279.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find three of the 42mm GPS models and two of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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