macOS Tahoe 26.5.2 and iOS 26.5.2 Updates Coming Soon
Apple is working on a macOS Tahoe 26.5.2 update that's expected to come out in the near future. The second macOS Golden Gate beta includes an upgrade path from macOS Tahoe 26.5.2, which suggests 26.5.2 is an upcoming build that Apple expects devices to be running soon.
The update will be released alongside iOS 26.5.2, which we've already confirmed is in testing based on MacRumors visitor logs.
macOS Tahoe 26.5.2 and iOS 26.5.2 are expected to be minor updates with bug fixes and security updates.
Apple is also testing macOS Tahoe 26.6 and iOS 26.6 updates, and two betas have been released so far. With the 26.6 software not too far off, it's likely we'll get iOS 26.5.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.5.2 this week.
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.
With the debut of iOS 27 approaching in...
Apple today released iOS 26.5.1, a minor update to iOS 26. The software is available three weeks after iOS 26.5 came out, and appears to only be available for the iPhone Air and all models in the iPhone 17 lineup.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a previ...
Apple's iOS 26.6 update appears to add new wording around blocked contact limits, though it is unclear if the actual limits have changed.
Code in the beta suggests users will get a warning if they exceed the maximum number of blocked contacts. "You've reached the maximum number of blocked contacts. To block additional callers, remove a blocked contact in Settings," reads the alert, which is...