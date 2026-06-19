Alogic Debuts New Touchscreen Monitors and Portable Displays With Mac Support

Alogic this week unveiled a new lineup of touchscreen displays that bring touch and stylus functionality to Macs, including the FOKUS interactive touchscreen series, the Aspekt Touch 27" monitor, and new Folio portable touchscreen displays.

Aspekt Touch 27" Aspekt Touch 27"

While Apple has yet to release a touchscreen Mac, Alogic has established itself as one of the few display makers offering touch-enabled monitors designed to work with macOS. The company's latest products continue that focus, aiming to give Mac users a more direct way to interact with content using touch gestures and stylus input.

The new FOKUS series consists of 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K touchscreen displays designed for collaborative environments such as conference rooms, classrooms, and creative workspaces. The displays support multitouch interaction and work with Alogic's Active Stylus, which offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for writing, drawing, and annotation.

FOKUS 55" FOKUS 55"

For Mac users, the key feature is touch support. Since macOS does not natively offer touchscreen functionality, Alogic provides software that enables touch gestures, navigation, annotation, and drawing on connected Macs. The company has offered similar capabilities in previous touchscreen displays, including its Clarity lineup

Alogic is also introducing the Aspekt Touch 27" monitor, a scaled down version of the existing Aspekt Touch 32" delivering multitouch and stylus support. The Aspekt Touch 27" features a 4K panel with 600 nits of brightness, integrated docking functionality with multiple USB-C and USB-A ports plus Ethernet and audio. It can accept HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C connections and can deliver 90 watts of charging power over USB-C for connected laptops.

Aspekt Touch 27" Aspekt Touch 27"

The Aspekt Touch 27" is available in Silver and Space Black color options, with three stand options: a traditional Raise Stand, a Fold Stand that brings the display down to a comfortable stylus drawing position, and an Omni Fold Stand that offers the same functionality as the Fold Stand but which includes a built in mount for a Mac mini at the base of the display.

The company also announced new Folio portable touchscreen monitors for users who need a secondary display while traveling. The Folio models feature a folding cover that doubles as a stand and connect through USB-C, making them a natural companion for MacBooks. The standard Folio model features a single 16-inch display at a resolution 2,560 x 1,440, while the Folio Duo includes two of these screens stacked on top of each other. The Folio Duo can also be rotated 90º to orient the two displays side-by-side in a portrait orientation.

Folio Duo Folio Duo

Portable touchscreen displays are widely available, but many function only as standard monitors when connected to a Mac. Alogic has differentiated itself by supporting touch input on macOS, allowing users to interact directly with apps, presentations, documents, and creative projects.

The products arrive as interest in touchscreen Macs continues to grow. Reports over the past several years have suggested Apple has explored touchscreen Mac hardware, but the company has yet to introduce a Mac with a touch-enabled display with the first rumored to be a "MacBook Ultra" coming in late 2026 or early 2027. In the meantime, third-party solutions like Alogic's monitors offer Mac users a way to add touch functionality to their existing setups.

The new FOKUS, Aspekt Touch 27", and Folio displays were showcased at InfoComm 2026 this week as part of Alogic's expanding monitor portfolio. The FOKUS displays will be launching by September, priced at $2,799 for the 43-inch model, $3,299 for the 55-inch model, and $3,999 for the 65-inch model. The Folio ($899) and Folio Duo ($1,299) should become available around the same September time frame, while the Aspekt Touch 27" (starting at $1,799) and the Active Stylus with wireless charging ($149) will be available starting next month.