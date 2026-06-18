 Philips Hue Adds Play Table Lamp, Floor Lamp, and New Candle Bulbs - MacRumors
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Philips Hue Adds Play Table Lamp, Floor Lamp, and New Candle Bulbs

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Signify today announced two new Philips Hue devices to expand its Hue Entertainment lineup, debuting the Philips Hue Play Table Lamp and the Philips Hue Play Floor Lamp Large. There are also new candle bulbs.


The two lamps are similar to the existing Signe Hue table and floor lamps, featuring a tall, linear design that casts light on a wall or surface behind the light. The lamps offer color-changing lighting effects that synchronize with games, TV shows, movies, and music when used with the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box or the Hue Sync TV and desktop apps.

Signify says that the lamps are designed for flexible placement, and a video featuring the table lamp shows it placed next to a TV set to project on the wall behind it. The table lamp is 23.6 inches, while the floor lamp is 53 inches tall. Both support Chromasync for precise color matching.

The new lamps have a more affordable price than the previous gradient floor and table lamps. The Hue Play Table Lamp is priced at $80, and the Hue Play Floor Lamp is priced at $150.


The new Hue Candle bulbs have Matter over Thread integration and full-spectrum daylight technology. The temperature range up to 20,000K supports colors that mimic natural daylight throughout the day, and they support millions of Hue colors for use in lighting scenes. The bulbs are also 40 percent more energy efficient than the prior version, and they dim to 0.2 percent. Bulbs are priced at $110 for two.

All of the new products are available now from the Philips Hue website.

Tag: Philips Hue

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Top Rated Comments

M
munpip214
29 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
$55 for a bulb. Ouch!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
19 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
I smell planned obsolescence even from here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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