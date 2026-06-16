 Siri AI Might Tell You to Take Breaks and Remind You It's Not a Real Person - MacRumors
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Siri AI Might Tell You to Take Breaks and Remind You It's Not a Real Person

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Code strings discovered in iOS 27 suggest that Apple may be planning to show users a break reminder after especially long Siri AI conversations.

New Siri Wave
Strings of code in the first developer beta of ‌iOS 27‌ refer to a "Take a Break Message" that would remind users they have been in a conversation for an extended period and that ‌Siri‌ is not a real person. Based on the shared code, the reminder appears to read: "You've been in this conversation for [n] hours - consider taking a break. ‌Siri‌ is not a person, but will be here when you're ready to continue."

Where screen time tools typically focus on usage duration, Apple appears to be specifically addressing the risk of parasocial attachment to AI, building in a prompt that explicitly reframes ‌Siri‌ as a tool rather than a companion. The concern is part of a broader conversation across the AI industry about unhealthy usage patterns. Both OpenAI and Google have moved to add guardrails to their chatbot products, and Anthropic has been spotted nudging Claude users toward healthier habits after long sessions.

Apple touched on several privacy and responsibility considerations for ‌Siri‌ AI during last week's WWDC keynote, but did not address the question of extended conversations. The existence of these code strings suggests the company is thinking about the issue behind the scenes.

It is not yet clear how Apple would trigger the reminder. The code does not appear to specify a fixed time threshold, suggesting the company may use conversation length in combination with other signals to determine when to display the message.

Tag: Siri AI

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