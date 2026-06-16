 Walt Disney World to Offer iOS 27's Upgraded Apple Wallet Key Feature - MacRumors
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Walt Disney World to Offer iOS 27's Upgraded Apple Wallet Key Feature

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Starting with iOS 27, the Apple Wallet app will offer enhanced digital keys at participating hotels and resorts. Apple said you can view more details about your trips, receive updates about booked activities, access services available during your stay, and more.

Disney MagicMobile Feature
Apple did not share a list of hotels and resorts that will be offering these upgraded keys, but TechRadar reported that Walt Disney World Resort plans to add support for the improved feature by the time iOS 27 is released in September.

You can already add your Disney World tickets to Apple Wallet through the My Disney Experience app, and then simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on the scanners located at the entrances to parks and Lightning Lane queues for rides. On iOS 27, though, the report said this MagicMobile experience will get better in several ways.

According to the report, tapping on your MagicMobile pass in the Wallet app will allow you to view more information, including your park reservations for the current day and future days, your Lightning Lane ride selections, special ticketed events (such as After Hours), dining reservations, and more. The enhanced passes are dynamic, meaning that the information shown is updated automatically throughout the day.

You will still need to use the My Disney Experience app to actually make your Lightning Lane selections, dining reservations, and so forth.

These enhancements will make Apple Wallet more useful for Disney World visits — especially if someone else in your group is managing your day.

Resorts World Las Vegas also plans to offer enhanced Apple Wallet keys on iOS 27, per the report. The property has three hotels operated by Hilton.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tags: Apple Wallet, Disney

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