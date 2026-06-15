 Apple Card Promo Doubles Daily Cash Back on Nike Purchases - MacRumors
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Apple Card Promo Doubles Daily Cash Back on Nike Purchases

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Apple is teaming up with Nike for an Apple Card promotion that gives extra Daily Cash back.

apple nike daily cash
For the next month, ‌Apple Card‌ users can get 6% Daily Cash back when making a purchase with ‌Apple Card‌ using Apple Pay at a Nike retail store, the Nike website or Swoosh website, or Nike's apps.

The ‌Apple Card‌ normally offers 3% cash back on Nike purchases, so the bonus is doubled during the promotion period (June 15 to July 15).

‌Apple Card‌ holders can get the 6% Daily Cash back on up to $500 in purchases, for a total of $30 back. The deal is available to ‌Apple Card‌ owners, co-owners, and participants, so multiple family members can take advantage of the bonus offer.

Most ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases provide 2% Daily Cash, but Apple has partnered with companies like Nike to increase that to 3%. Extra cash back is available when using ‌Apple Pay‌ and ‌Apple Card‌ for purchases at Ace Hardware, Apple retail stores, ChargePoint, Duane Reade, Hertz, Booking.com, Uber, and Walgreens.

Tags: Apple Card Guide, Apple Pay Promo

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