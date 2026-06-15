Apple Card Promo Doubles Daily Cash Back on Nike Purchases
Apple is teaming up with Nike for an Apple Card promotion that gives extra Daily Cash back.
For the next month, Apple Card users can get 6% Daily Cash back when making a purchase with Apple Card using Apple Pay at a Nike retail store, the Nike website or Swoosh website, or Nike's apps.
The Apple Card normally offers 3% cash back on Nike purchases, so the bonus is doubled during the promotion period (June 15 to July 15).
Apple Card holders can get the 6% Daily Cash back on up to $500 in purchases, for a total of $30 back. The deal is available to Apple Card owners, co-owners, and participants, so multiple family members can take advantage of the bonus offer.
Most Apple Pay purchases provide 2% Daily Cash, but Apple has partnered with companies like Nike to increase that to 3%. Extra cash back is available when using Apple Pay and Apple Card for purchases at Ace Hardware, Apple retail stores, ChargePoint, Duane Reade, Hertz, Booking.com, Uber, and Walgreens.
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