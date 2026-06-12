iOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate Expand Drawing Tools to Three Apps

The upcoming iOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate updates expand drawing tools to more of Apple's built-in apps across the iPhone and Mac.
In the Messages app on iOS 27, there is a new "Drawing" option in the app drawer, which can be opened by tapping the plus sign in the bottom-left corner.
On older iOS versions, the Messages app once had a very basic drawing tool that was accessible by tapping a button on the keyboard in landscape orientation, but now Apple's complete set of Markup tools are available in the app.
On the Mac, macOS 27 adds the Markup tools to the Notes and Freeform apps.
iOS 27 and macOS 27 are currently available in developer beta. The updates are expected to be released to the general public in September.
Apple is looking into ways to better support apps that include AI agents and AI coding capabilities in the App Store, reports The Information. Apple is designing a system that would maintain its security and privacy standards while allowing for AI app features, but details on how the system will work are unavailable.
Apple started blocking updates for some popular vibe coding apps in March...
Apple in iOS 27 will include an enhanced Siri with a dedicated app that gives users options to keep conversations in memory for a limited time, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is keen to market its privacy credentials as a key advantage in the way it is implementing AI across its software compared to rivals....
iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 will include a revamped AI chatbot version of Siri with new capabilities, but Apple is also planning to introduce new Apple Intelligence features across the operating system, reports Bloomberg.
Apple is testing an expanded version of Writing Tools that will do more rewriting and text generation than the current version. There is a "Write With Siri" toggle at the top of...