Instagram and WhatsApp Down on iPhone
Meta platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger are currently experiencing issues for some users around the world.
Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger are down or loading intermittently for some users across devices like the iPhone and the web. In addition, some affected users are receiving an unexpected error when attempting to log in.
The outages have been reported by users on Downdetector.com.
"We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services," said Meta spokesperson Andy Stone. "We're working on it."
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