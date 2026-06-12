 Apple's Limited-Edition 2026 'Close Your Rings' Watch Band Revealed - MacRumors
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Apple's Limited-Edition 2026 'Close Your Rings' Watch Band Revealed

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Apple's employees who participated in the company's annual Close Your Rings Challenge have begun to receive a limited-edition Apple Watch band and a special enamel pin marking the 10th anniversary of the internal challenge.

Apple Watch 2026 Close Your Rings Challenge Band
This year's band is a black Sport Loop with special lugs and an end piece that are colored similarly to the Apple Watch's Move, Exercise, and Stand rings.

Apple Watch Close Your Ring Band 2026
Given that these bands are limited to Apple's employees, rather than being sold directly to customers, they are relatively rare. You can keep track of hundreds of Apple Watch bands released since 2015 through the Bandbreite app on the iPhone.

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Tag: Apple Watch Bands
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Top Rated Comments

E
ELman
15 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Prior years are on eBay. I'm sure this one will be also.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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