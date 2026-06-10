 iOS 27 Brings New Functionality to HomePod - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Brings New Functionality to HomePod

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With the launch of iOS 27 and HomePod Software 27, Apple is adding support for AutoMix, Apple's AI-powered Apple Music feature that blends songs using matching key and tempo.

HomePod 2 and Mini feature 1
Apple says it has improved AutoMix's underlying algorithms to generate new transition types, making for more seamless blends between tracks, so this should also benefit the newly introduced feature for HomePod.

Running Apple's current HomePod Software 26, the AutoMix feature in Apple Music is not available on HomePod. Users running the existing software only have access to the crossfade feature that improves transitions between songs.

If users AirPlay to HomePod and the device they are using to AirPlay supports AutoMix (and it is turned on), then it will play on the AirPlay stream to HomePod, but that's the only workaround.

OG HomePod Support

In case anyone was wondering, the new HomePod Software 27 beta does support the original HomePod. There was some confusion about this earlier in the week, but MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris was able to independently confirm support for Apple's first smart speaker, which launched in 2018 and was discontinued in 2021.

HomePod Software 27 will come out of beta when iOS 27 becomes generally available in the fall.

Related Roundups: HomePod, HomePod mini, iOS 27
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Caution), HomePod Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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Top Rated Comments

E
Evangelion
7 minutes ago at 03:08 am
I would like two features: voice recognition in Finnish (so that my HomePods would know who was talking, instead of assuming it’s me) and HomePods being aware of other HomePods. If I set a timer on one HomePod, and ask another HomePod how much time is left, it has no idea what I’m talking about. I have to ask the same HomePod I set the timer in.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
11 minutes ago at 03:05 am
My pair of OG HomePods being supported is awesome!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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