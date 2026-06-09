 macOS 27 Golden Gate Adopts iPhone-Like Pull-to-Refresh Support - MacRumors
Skip to Content

macOS 27 Golden Gate Adopts iPhone-Like Pull-to-Refresh Support

by

macOS 27 Golden Gate adds pull-to-refresh support to the Mac, adopting one of iPhone and iPad's most familiar gestures for the first time.

macos 27 swipe down to refresh
The feature, which Apple calls "Swipe down to refresh," lets users swipe down within apps to fetch the latest content, rather than relying on a keyboard shortcut or menu item. Apple confirmed that Safari, Mail, News, Podcasts, and Calendar are among the apps that support the gesture at launch.

Pull-to-refresh has been a staple of iOS and iPadOS for many years, offering an intuitive, gesture-driven way to update app content. Its arrival on macOS suggests Apple is continuing to blur the interaction patterns between its platforms.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a "MacBook Ultra", a new top-tier laptop expected to feature a touchscreen OLED display with an M6-series chip, the Dynamic Island, and a thinner design. Reports suggest early 2027 is the most likely launch window, following delays attributed to the global memory chip shortage. Touch-friendly interface updates to macOS are almost certainly related to that future product.

Related Roundup: macOS 27

Popular Stories

MacBook Pro Low Angle Wide Lens

macOS 27: Two More Changes Leaked Ahead of WWDC Next Month

Sunday May 10, 2026 9:45 am PDT by
macOS 27 will have a "slight redesign" compared to macOS Tahoe, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the design changes will help to improve the readability of macOS Tahoe's Liquid Glass interface:If you've used Tahoe, you're likely familiar with some of the quirks — particularly the transparency effects and shadows that...
Read Full Article165 comments
macOS 27 on MacBook Pro

Better MacBook Battery Life Coming With macOS 27

Monday May 11, 2026 3:03 am PDT by
Your MacBook may be getting a battery performance upgrade later this year, thanks to Apple's next major macOS software update, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that beyond the visual tweaks and fixes coming to Liquid Glass in macOS 27, Apple is also zeroing in on "battery-life upgrades and performance improvements." It sounds like the sort of...
Read Full Article
macOS 27 on MacBook Pro

macOS 27 Will Mark the End of an Era

Tuesday May 26, 2026 7:16 am PDT by
During its Platforms State of the Union segment at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that macOS 26 Tahoe is the final major macOS version for Intel-based Macs. The upcoming macOS 27 release will be compatible with Apple silicon Macs only, meaning that you will need a Mac with an M-series chip or a MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro chip in order to install the software update. Apple will unveil macOS 27...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

R
robvalentine
7 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Feature for a future touchscreen mac?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
211 Avatar
211
6 minutes ago at 08:39 am
This I like
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments