 iOS 27 Fixes Justin Bieber's Problem in Messages App - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Fixes Justin Bieber's Problem in Messages App

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iOS 27 Messages Text Field SettingLast year, singer Justin Bieber turned to social media to complain about the placement of the dictation button in the Messages app's text field on the iPhone. Specifically, he said he kept accidentally pressing the dictation button after sending a text, given it shows up in the same spot as the send button.

Apple has seemingly listened to this feedback, as iOS 27 lets you turn off the dictation button in the Settings app under Apps → Messages → Show in Text Field.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

E
Elboe
31 minutes ago at 08:45 am
Now this is the news I needed
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gmanist1000 Avatar
gmanist1000
23 minutes ago at 08:53 am
This is an all time MacRumors article. Short, to the point, and it addresses Justin Bieber's problem.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zorn Avatar
Zorn
24 minutes ago at 08:52 am
This is fantastic. I never have felt a need to start recording audio from the keyboard and it was just a landmine key to avoid.

BTW - Can we all agree that it completely sucks that they buried Phone/Messages off in the pile of all apps in the settings? These really are more top level system components than just any ol' app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
29 minutes ago at 08:47 am
It takes celebrity endorsements for apple to make a change?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
20 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Justin Bieber finally making himself useful 😂
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ramallite
21 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Cool. Now we just need the final word from Miley Cyrus.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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