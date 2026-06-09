 EU Says Decision Not to Launch Siri AI in Europe Is Apple's Alone - MacRumors
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EU Says Decision Not to Launch Siri AI in Europe Is Apple's Alone

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The European Commission has responded to Apple's announcement that Siri AI will not launch in the EU, saying the decision is entirely Apple's and that the company sought an exemption from its legal obligations rather than a compliant solution.

Siri AI
Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels (via Reuters) that Apple had failed to develop interoperability solutions meeting EU privacy and security standards, and instead asked to be let off the hook entirely.

The decision not to roll out Siri AI in the EU is Apple's and Apple's only. Apple was simply unable to develop interoperability solutions that meet essential EU privacy and security standards. Instead of trying to find a suitable compliance solution, Apple simply made a request to the European Commission to be exempted from their interoperability obligations. That's not an option.

The statement appears to contradict Apple's characterization of events somewhat. Apple announced yesterday that Siri AI would not be available in the EU on iOS or iPadOS, blaming regulators for refusing to engage constructively on proposed solutions.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, said the company was "deeply disappointed" and cited what it described as regulators' refusal to accept any of Apple's proposals, including a system called Trusted System Agent that would have allowed third-party virtual assistants to safely access the same device capabilities as ‌Siri‌ AI.

The Commission's account tells a different story. Rather than negotiating over Apple's proposed solutions, regulators say Apple simply requested a blanket exemption from its interoperability obligations under the Digital Markets Act, something the Commission says is not an available option. Apple's statement framed the DMA's requirements as demanding that any AI system be given "nearly unlimited access" to a user's device.

When iOS 27 and Apple's other major new software updates are released later this year, users in the EU will not have access to ‌Siri‌ AI or any of its new features, including the app for revisiting and starting new conversations. Apple said it hopes to eventually bring ‌Siri‌ AI to the EU and will continue to engage with regulators, but offered no timeline.

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Tags: European Commission, European Union, Siri Guide, Siri AI

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