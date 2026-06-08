WWDC 2026 Swag Bag Includes Little Finder Guy

Just hours away from WWDC's opening keynote, some developers have been sharing the contents of their conference swag bags on social media. The bags are given to attendees when they register for the event, and typically contain limited-edition Apple gifts.



This year, developers have been registering early at Apple's Infinite Loop campus, where they have been gifted a black tote bag emblazoned with the WWDC 2026 logo, along with a water bottle, a selection of stickers, and collectible enamel pins.

There are four pins in the bag, including the Apple skull and crossbones, an Apple 50 pin, Clarius the Dogcow, and Little Finder Guy – the tiny anthropomorphized version of the Mac Finder icon that went viral after appearing in Apple's recent online marketing campaign for the MacBook Neo.