Apple Arcade Adding Nine New Games, Including 'Family Feud Pocket'

Apple today announced that nine new games are coming to Apple Arcade, including a mobile version of the popular game show Family Feud.



The following four games were added to Apple Arcade today:

Family Feud Pocket is launching on Apple Arcade on Tuesday, June 30. Apple says the game will provide an "authentic, true-to-show trivia experience."

"Hosted by the iconic Steve Harvey, the game features the classic mechanics fans know and love, along with daily challenges and exclusive questions," says Apple. "Players can guess the answer and outsmart the competition solo or with loved ones — at home or on the go — through local and online multiplayer."

Four popular App Store games will be receiving Apple Arcade editions on Thursday, July 2:

Dungeon Clawler+

Creatures of the Deep+

Pocket City 2+

Draw It+

App Store links for the above games are not functional yet. More details about all nine games are outlined in Apple's press release.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.