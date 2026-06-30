Apple Arcade Adding 5 Games This Week, Including 'Family Feud Pocket'
Starting today, a mobile version of the popular game show Family Feud is available on Apple Arcade, and four more games are coming this week.
Apple says the game provides an "authentic, true-to-show trivia experience."
"Hosted by the iconic Steve Harvey, the game features the classic mechanics fans know and love, along with daily challenges and exclusive questions," says Apple. "Players can guess the answer and outsmart the competition solo or with loved ones — at home or on the go — through local and online multiplayer."
On Thursday, July 2, four popular App Store games are coming to Apple Arcade:
More details about these games were outlined in Apple's press release earlier this month.
Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.
Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.
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