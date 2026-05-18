 AMC+ Premium for $29.99: Stream Shudder, BBC America, and More for a Year - MacRumors
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AMC+ Premium for $29.99: Stream Shudder, BBC America, and More for a Year

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AMC+ has kicked off a major new discount this week, offering 74 percent off your entire first year of the service via Amazon channels. This knocks the price of AMC+ Premium down to $29.99 per year, down from $109.99 per year.

amc plus blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the Premium tier of the subscription service, allowing you to stream without ads (with limited exceptions), access to six live TV channels, and the ability to download and watch programs on the go. It also features full access to Shudder, BBC America, and Sundance Now.

74% OFF
AMC+ Premium via Amazon for $29.99/Year

To get the deal, you can follow this link on Amazon and click "select plan" under the AMC+ Premium tier option. From there, you can select the Annual option to add the AMC+ Premium subscription to your channels list for just $29.99 for one year.

Shoppers should note that the price will increase to $109.99 per year at the end of your first year unless canceled. This discount is expected to expire on May 25, so be sure to lock in the sale soon if you're interested.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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