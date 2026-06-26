 Amazon and Best Buy Still Offering Pre-Hike Prices on iPads and Macs - MacRumors
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Amazon and Best Buy Still Offering Pre-Hike Prices on iPads and Macs

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Amazon's stock on select iPads and Macs has begun dwindling in the face of announced price hikes from Apple yesterday. These price changes are now live on Apple.com, but they have yet to hit third party retailers like Amazon. If you're interested in any of these products, now is the time to buy them on Amazon, before the retailer gets these price hikes as well.

prime day price hikeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Below we've listed all of the biggest products available on Amazon that have price hikes on Apple.com. Given that it's still Prime Day, many of these devices are on sale right now. You can read more about the incoming price changes in our lead article.

MacBook Neo

macbook neo prime
All of the 256GB MacBook Neo models have sold out on Amazon, but you can still get the 512GB model for $689.99, which is now a $109 discount. If you're looking for the 256GB model, Best Buy has that device for $599.00 right now, which is a $100 discount on the new price.

$100 OFF
MacBook Neo (256GB) for $599.00

$109 OFF
MacBook Neo (512GB) for $689.99

HomePod

homepod mini prime
Best Buy is offering up to $50 off HomePod models, now starting at $99.95 for the HomePod mini and $299.99 for the HomePod.

$30 OFF
HomePod mini for $99.95

$50 OFF
HomePod for $299.99

MacBook Pro

macbook pro prime day
Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,049.99, now a $449 discount on the new price.

$449 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,049.99

$600 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,399.00

$799 OFF
14-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,299.99

You can get up to $750 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting $2,549.99, a $449 discount on the new price.

$449 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.99

$750 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,649.00

MacBook Air

macbook air prime day 2
MacBook Air stock is quickly dwindling on Amazon, but there are still a few models seeing discounts of up to $349 off new prices this week.

$349 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

$349 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.99

iPad Air

ipad air prime day
Amazon has up to $350 off the M4 iPad Air, although stock is quickly dwindling due to Apple's price hikes.

$229 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $519.99

$210 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $839.00

$230 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $1,019.00

$350 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,199.00

iPad Pro

ipad pro prime
Amazon has $299 off a select handful of iPad Pro models, starting at $899.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro.

$299 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $899.99

$299 OFF
13-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,199.99

iPad

ipad prime day 2
Amazon is taking $150 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from the new price of $449.00.

$150 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$150 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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