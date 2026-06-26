Amazon and Best Buy Still Offering Pre-Hike Prices on iPads and Macs

Amazon's stock on select iPads and Macs has begun dwindling in the face of announced price hikes from Apple yesterday. These price changes are now live on Apple.com, but they have yet to hit third party retailers like Amazon. If you're interested in any of these products, now is the time to buy them on Amazon, before the retailer gets these price hikes as well.

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Below we've listed all of the biggest products available on Amazon that have price hikes on Apple.com. Given that it's still Prime Day, many of these devices are on sale right now. You can read more about the incoming price changes in our lead article.



MacBook Neo



All of the 256GB MacBook Neo models have sold out on Amazon, but you can still get the 512GB model for $689.99, which is now a $109 discount. If you're looking for the 256GB model, Best Buy has that device for $599.00 right now, which is a $100 discount on the new price.

HomePod



Best Buy is offering up to $50 off HomePod models, now starting at $99.95 for the HomePod mini and $299.99 for the HomePod.

MacBook Pro



Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,049.99, now a $449 discount on the new price.

You can get up to $750 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting $2,549.99, a $449 discount on the new price.

MacBook Air



MacBook Air stock is quickly dwindling on Amazon, but there are still a few models seeing discounts of up to $349 off new prices this week.

iPad Air



Amazon has up to $350 off the M4 iPad Air, although stock is quickly dwindling due to Apple's price hikes.

iPad Pro



Amazon has $299 off a select handful of iPad Pro models, starting at $899.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad



Amazon is taking $150 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from the new price of $449.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.