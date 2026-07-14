Amazon Takes $30 Off AirPods 4 Models This Week

Amazon today has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, and it's accompanied by a deal on the AirPods 4 with ANC.

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Amazon provides a July 19 estimated delivery date for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members. This model hasn't hit its all-time low price since last holiday season, so Amazon's price today remains one of the best we've seen all year on the AirPods 4 base model.

Additionally, you can get the AirPods 4 with ANC on sale for $148.99 right now on Amazon, down from $179.00. Similar to the base model, we haven't tracked a record low price on the AirPods 4 with ANC in months, making today's deal a solid second-best option for anyone shopping for AirPods this summer.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.