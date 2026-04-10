Gmail End-to-End Encryption Comes to iOS for Workspace Users
Google has expanded Gmail's end-to-end encryption for Workspace users to iOS and Android, allowing mobile users to compose and read encrypted messages natively within the Gmail app for the first time.
The feature is part of Gmail's client-side encryption (CSE) offering, which until now was limited to desktop. According to Google's Workspace update, users no longer need to download additional apps or use separate mail portals to handle encrypted email on mobile, and the experience is now built directly into the existing Gmail app on both platforms.
Google says encrypted messages can be sent to any recipient regardless of their email provider. If the recipient uses Gmail, the message arrives as a standard email thread. If they use a different provider, they can read and reply via a secure browser interface without needing to install anything.
The feature is available now for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. Access requires an Enterprise Plus plan with either the Assured Controls or Assured Controls Plus add-on, which is Google's compliance-oriented tier aimed at enterprise and public sector customers. Admins must first enable Android and iOS clients through the CSE admin interface in the Admin Console before users can access the feature.
To encrypt an individual message, users tap the lock icon within a compose window and select "additional encryption" before writing.
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