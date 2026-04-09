Apple Mac Shipments Grew 9% in Q1 2026, Outpacing Overall PC Market

Apple's Mac shipments grew 9 percent during the first quarter of 2026, according to estimated shipment data shared this week by IDC.



Apple's growth outpaced overall PC market growth of 2.5 percent thanks to the M5 MacBook Pro that was released late last year. Apple also refreshed the MacBook Air and the higher-end ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, but those were just recently updated and wouldn't have impacted the Q1 2026 numbers much.

Apple was the number four PC vendor in the world with 6.2 million Macs shipped, up from 5.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Lenovo, HP, and Dell were the top three PC vendors with 16.5, 12.1, and 10.3 million PCs shipped, respectively. Most vendors saw an increase in shipments during the quarter according to IDC, with the exception of HP.

Apple had a 9.5 percent share of the global PC market during the quarter, up from 8.9 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

According to IDC, growth during the quarter was fueled by concerns over rising component costs and new product introductions. Vendors that are able to secure access to memory will fare the best as PC shipments start to decline.

IDC counts traditional PCs like desktops, notebooks, and workstations in its numbers, but it does not include tablets like the iPad. IDC's information is only an estimate, and Apple no longer provides details on the specific number of devices that it sells each quarter.

Apple's next earnings report is set to take place on April 30.