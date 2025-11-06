Apple Shares Liquid Glass Design Gallery

by

Apple is promoting the new Liquid Glass design in iOS 26, showing off the ways that third-party developers are embracing the aesthetic in their apps. On its developer website, Apple is featuring a visual gallery that demonstrates how "teams of all sizes" are creating Liquid Glass experiences.

Liquid Glass General Feature
The gallery features examples of Liquid Glass in apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Apple includes comparisons of how each app looked in iOS 18, and how it looks in ‌iOS 26‌.

Apple's examples feature apps that have eliminated bottom navigation bars in favor of smaller navigation options, apps with Liquid Glass sliders and buttons, and apps using popovers.

Featured apps include Crumbl, Tide Guide, GrowPal, Lumy, Sky Guide, Linearity Curve Graphic Design, LTK, American Airlines, Lowe's, Photoroom, OmniFocus 4, CNN, Essayist, and Lucid Motors.

The design comparisons are best viewed on Apple's site, and are worth checking out if you're curious about how third-party apps are incorporating Liquid Glass.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
30 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
When’s the Frosted Glass Gallery?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
@Brett Avatar
@Brett
25 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
I actually really love Liquid Glass. I can understand why people may not. But you cannot please everyone. I also think too many people listen to tech YouTubers.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
midkay Avatar
midkay
17 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
I'm loving Liquid Glass more everyday. It just looks so refined and the refraction effects add so much visual interest compared to the "flat" textureless designs from the decade before.

The CNN comparison is a great example to me:


It's really nice to see the photos at the bottom extend fully downwards, bringing more color and life to the screen, rather than that large flat gray bar. A lot of people may argue this is not 100% "useful" or "necessary", but that's not the point. It looks and feels much nicer.

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChamomileTea Avatar
ChamomileTea
28 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
Beautiful!

Proves a lot of the initial criticism was unfounded. People are not having trouble reading anything.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
23 minutes ago at 02:52 pm
Ahh, am I just a curmudgeon? For the most part prefer the left-hand screenshots because they're less 'noisy' - a clear interaction zone with the icons. The right-hand animations are mostly floating transparent lozenges that visually flicker and are intermittently illegible.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jchap Avatar
jchap
18 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
I wonder if these app developers can categorically say that incorporating Liquid Glass into their designs has made their apps better, easier to use, and more user-friendly, or just looking different…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments