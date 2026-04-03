Happy Birthday, iPad: Apple's Tablet Turns 16

Today marks the 16th anniversary of when Apple released the first-generation iPad. After Steve Jobs announced the ‌iPad‌ on January 27, 2010, it launched a few months later on April 3, 2010.



Apple's original ‌iPad‌ looked like a larger version of the iPhone, featuring thick bezels, a 9.7-inch multitouch display with a 1,024 x 768 resolution, a Home Button, and a 30-pin dock connector. The ‌iPad‌ was the first device that Apple released with a custom-designed chip, the Apple A4.

The concept of a tablet device like the ‌iPad‌ actually predated the iPhone, and Apple had a prototype project in the works in 2004. Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs wanted to prioritize the iPhone, so the ‌iPad‌ was put on hold until after the iPhone was established.

Apple priced the ‌iPad‌ at $499, and Jobs called it a "magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price." Like the iPhone, the ‌iPad‌ dominated the tablet space, and it still continues to do so today. Apple sold a million iPads in the first month, and while competitors like Microsoft and Samsung quickly came out with competing tablets of their own, the ‌iPad‌ has no match.

Apple has led the global tablet market for over a decade and no competitor comes close to matching its tablet market share. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Apple's market share was 44.9 percent, with Samsung the next closest at 14.7 percent.

Apple has expanded its ‌iPad‌ lineup over the years, and we now have multiple sizes at multiple price points. The 11-inch ‌iPad‌ is available for those who want a low-cost option, while the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air are mid-range products with a Mac chip. The 8.3-inch iPad mini is available for those who want a smaller-sized tablet, and for those who want top-of-the-line performance with Apple's latest Mac chip, the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are available.