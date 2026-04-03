 Happy Birthday, iPad: Apple's Tablet Turns 16 - MacRumors
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Happy Birthday, iPad: Apple's Tablet Turns 16

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Today marks the 16th anniversary of when Apple released the first-generation iPad. After Steve Jobs announced the ‌iPad‌ on January 27, 2010, it launched a few months later on April 3, 2010.

original ipad 2
Apple's original ‌iPad‌ looked like a larger version of the iPhone, featuring thick bezels, a 9.7-inch multitouch display with a 1,024 x 768 resolution, a Home Button, and a 30-pin dock connector. The ‌iPad‌ was the first device that Apple released with a custom-designed chip, the Apple A4.

The concept of a tablet device like the ‌iPad‌ actually predated the iPhone, and Apple had a prototype project in the works in 2004. Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs wanted to prioritize the iPhone, so the ‌iPad‌ was put on hold until after the iPhone was established.

Apple priced the ‌iPad‌ at $499, and Jobs called it a "magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price." Like the iPhone, the ‌iPad‌ dominated the tablet space, and it still continues to do so today. Apple sold a million iPads in the first month, and while competitors like Microsoft and Samsung quickly came out with competing tablets of their own, the ‌iPad‌ has no match.

Apple has led the global tablet market for over a decade and no competitor comes close to matching its tablet market share. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Apple's market share was 44.9 percent, with Samsung the next closest at 14.7 percent.

Apple has expanded its ‌iPad‌ lineup over the years, and we now have multiple sizes at multiple price points. The 11-inch ‌iPad‌ is available for those who want a low-cost option, while the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air are mid-range products with a Mac chip. The 8.3-inch iPad mini is available for those who want a smaller-sized tablet, and for those who want top-of-the-line performance with Apple's latest Mac chip, the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are available.

Top Rated Comments

Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
2 days ago at 12:54 pm
Remember the comments back then:

"It's just a big iPod Touch..."

🤣
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
julesme
2 days ago at 12:44 pm
I love my iPad, but it’s mind boggling to me that 16 years in, the iPad still won’t run the full version of office apps like Word and Excel.

Maybe in another 16 years…
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drunkaviator Avatar
drunkaviator
2 days ago at 01:15 pm
My iPad is literally the most fun and versatile computing device I own, read and browse, take a note with the Apple Pencil, then snap it onto the magic keyboard to respond to a message or email. It also runs my smart telescope, and M5 is powerful enough to do basic astrophotography processing when I travel. There's also sidecar. It might not run MacOS, but it's come along way in 16 years.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bones402 Avatar
Bones402
2 days ago at 01:08 pm
Still have my OG iPad in a drawer. Wife threatens to throw it out often, I threaten to leave.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
2 days ago at 12:48 pm
Tim you let the A18 Pro chip run macOS, but the M5 chip iPad can't? Don't tease us Timmy boy.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rizzo41999 Avatar
rizzo41999
2 days ago at 12:50 pm
I still have mine! Original box and everything. Thing still works haha.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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