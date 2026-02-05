iPad Demand Surges as Apple Strengthens Grip on Tablet Market

Apple expanded its lead in the global tablet market in late 2025 as overall shipments rebounded, according to new research from Omdia.

iPad Pro 2024 vs Air 2024 Feature
Global tablet shipments reportedly reached 162 million units in 2025, representing 9.8% year-over-year growth. The research firm said the strongest momentum occurred during the holiday quarter, when shipments reached 44 million units, also up 9.8% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Omdia described the annual total as the highest shipment volume recorded since the surge in demand seen in 2020, partly caused by anticipation of memory supply constraints.

Apple was a key contributor to the market's late-year growth. Omdia says that Apple shipped 19.6 million iPads in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 16.5% year-over-year increase. The firm said this performance was driven by strong demand for the 11th-generation iPad and the M5 iPad Pro.

The fourth-quarter results increased Apple's market share to 44.9%. This placed Apple well ahead of other tablet vendors during the holiday quarter, with Samsung at 14.7%, Lenovo at 8.8%, Huawei at 6.9%, and Xiaomi at 6.4%. Other manufacturers collectively accounted for the remaining 18.3% of shipments.

The report also highlighted changes in how tablets are expected to be positioned in the coming years, including greater emphasis on ecosystem integration and artificial intelligence features:

On the product side, we expect a shift in how tablets are positioned and marketed, with vendors framing them as ecosystem-centric devices in a more controlled demand environment. This includes the introduction of cross-OS functionality and a focus on AI-driven experiences. Recent examples include Lenovo's Qira, which operates across Windows and Android to deliver a more seamless user experience and reduce friction between AI assistants. In addition, the collaboration between Apple and Google to use Gemini for future Apple Intelligence features represents a positive step forward for the generative AI ecosystem across its device portfolio, including iPads.

Regional performance varied across the year. Omdia said Central and Eastern Europe recorded the fastest growth in 2025, followed by Asia Pacific. All regions experienced double-digit growth except North America, where vendor and retail discounting helped offset an otherwise declining trend during the holiday season.

Top Rated Comments

lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
2 days ago at 09:38 am
Probably time for the EU to step in and penalize Apple for spending three decades building a robust ecosystem and killer hardware with which to access said robust ecosystem? How dare their business model prove successful. ?
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dandy1117 Avatar
dandy1117
2 days ago at 10:14 am

Hmm I'm not so sure. I think the general trend is a march away from tablets back to laptops as many of the benefits the iPad had (such as better battery, instant on, lightweight, no fan) are wiped out with modern ARM chips. In fact today a MacBook Air gets double the battery of an iPad. You also have the market being further squeezed by larger phones.

Personally I think Apple needs to reimagine the iPad as an ultra lightweight laptop/phone companion, a magic piece of paper which is used as a second screen, to draw on, to read, to watch tv where it makes sense and then put away, maybe it even folds, or magnetically attaches to your laptop when not in use. I think this represents a better function for the device rather than adding keyboard cases and trying to turn it into a laptop. Treat the iPad as an accessory to the core devices which are the iPhone and MacBook.

I'd love to see some real experience driven innovation here rather than trudging out spec updates of the Air, the Pro, the base every year.
This analysis works for some tablet users, but often in these forums, mobile professionals such as real estate agents, event producers, medical practices, and others are overlooked. The iPad is not just a media consumption device or a modular laptop; it is a versatile tablet computing platform with many custom apps created for small businesses and enterprises.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
2 days ago at 09:36 am
In my opinion, the iPad is an excellent device. I am glad to have my Pro iPads. I am not surprised by this news.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
2 days ago at 09:36 am
As a Pixel/iPad user I can safely say an iPad is the best Google tablet you can buy.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
2 days ago at 01:39 pm

I have a confession to make. I still don't know what is the killer app or use case for an ipad.
I've been using iPads since the very first version. Since then I've had two or three at the same time (basic ipads, ipad minis, ipad pros) and always replacing them every two to three years.

At the moment I have an ipad pro M1 with keyboard and pen, and basic iPad with keyboard. I've given my ipad minis to my daughter and wife. I like to have them refreshed so I don't fall under the curve - that is, if I finally would figure a killer use case for a tablet.

I still have not found any real use for any ipad that a larger iphone or a macbook wouldn't do as well (or even better).

For notes taking I'm using remarkable tablets (recommended!) with a much better battery performance, better form factor(s) and more suitable displays (like kindle, works in sunlight without backlight). Current versions even have colors supported. Or then just a basic old fashioned notebook will suffice.

I don't draw so the pencil is pretty useless. Macbooks have better keyboards (forget the butterfly) than ipads.

My ipad use has mostly been for
1) an expensive netflix display
2) doomscrolling interest forums
3) wondering what's the cause of battery drain on an ipad pro. If it's not connected to a charger, the battery is almost always empty.
4) trying to look cool in gen x cafes. Though a macbook would work better for this.
5) well, nothing really

Since the ipad pro is both heavy and rather bulky (with the keyboard), and the battery don't last, compared to macbook air there's really not that much to save when walking "lightly". iphone is usually better for this.

Any ideas?
If you still can’t find any real use case for using the iPad, why have you continued to buy them year after year? That is completely illogical behavior and something you need to address, instead of asking people here to find a “killer app” and meaningful use so you can justify your illogical actions in your mind.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
2 days ago at 10:02 am
Hmm I'm not so sure. I think the general trend is a march away from tablets back to laptops as many of the benefits the iPad had (such as better battery, instant on, lightweight, no fan) are wiped out with modern ARM chips. In fact today a MacBook Air gets double the battery of an iPad. You also have the market being further squeezed by larger phones.

Personally I think Apple needs to reimagine the iPad as an ultra lightweight laptop/phone companion, a magic piece of paper which is used as a second screen, to draw on, to read, to watch tv where it makes sense and then put away, maybe it even folds, or magnetically attaches to your laptop when not in use. I think this represents a better function for the device rather than adding keyboard cases and trying to turn it into a laptop. Treat the iPad as an accessory to the core devices which are the iPhone and MacBook.

I'd love to see some real experience driven innovation here rather than trudging out spec updates of the Air, the Pro, the base every year.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
