Anker's $70 Nano Power Strip Clamps to Your Desk for Easy Access to 10 Ports

Anker this week launched a useful new accessory for your desk, debuting the 10-in-1 Nano Power Strip. Priced at $70, the Nano Power Strip has a unique clamp design that puts multiple ports on your desktop while eliminating cable clutter.



I was able to test out the Nano Power Strip ahead of when it launched, and found it to be a useful alternative to standard under-desk power strips. The power strip comes in black or white and it's made of plastic, but the matte finish adds aesthetic appeal, as does a silver front plate for some of the ports.

The clamp is adjustable with an included knob and it fits desktops from 0.6 inches to 1.8 inches. Unfortunately, I have a Parsons-style desk that's too thick to use the power strip as intended, so it's worth measuring. With my thicker desk, I can still attach it to a leg or the back of the desk, but it doesn't put all of the outlets in the ideal position. There are silicone pads at both sides of the clamp to keep furniture from being scratched.



There are two outlets at the top, two outlets at the bottom, and two outlets at the sides, for a total of six outlets. There are two USB-C ports with 70W max charging (split between 45W and 25W when charging two devices), and two 12W USB-A ports. 70W isn't going to charge a MacBook Pro at its maximum speed, but it's enough for day-to-day use, and it'll fast charge most other Apple devices. I do wish there was more USB-C power and one less USB-A port, but it's easy enough to use one of the top outlets to plug in one of Anker's small multi-port power adapters.

With the power strip positioned at the edge of a desk, the two outlets on the top of the device are accessible from the desktop. The four other outlets are accessible from the bottom of the desk, so cables can be hidden away. The USB-A and USB-C ports are also meant to be used from the desktop, and the above-desk portion is slim, coming in at under an inch.

Because the Nano Power Strip attaches to a desk, it stays secure when plugging things in to the ports or the top outlets, which is convenient. I don't need to hold it down to unplug something, and it doesn't move around on a tabletop. If you've ever had a power strip with a bunch of heavy cables plugged in, you probably know what a hassle it can be trying to keep it upright.

The Nano Power Strip is a surge protector, and Anker says that it has overload, short-circuit, and temperature control.

Anker's Nano Power Strip can be purchased from the Anker website or from Amazon for $70.