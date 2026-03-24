Apple Releases HomePod Software 26.4
Alongside iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and macOS Tahoe 26.4, Apple has released new HomePod 26.4 software for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The update comes a little over a month after Apple released HomePod Software 26.3.
According to Apple's release notes, HomePod Software 26.4 includes performance and stability improvements.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod unless the feature is disabled, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.
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