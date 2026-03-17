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Apple Studio Display XDR Hands-On: Better Than the Pro Display XDR in Almost Every Way

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Apple replaced the $4,999+ Pro Display XDR with the better, more affordable Studio Display XDR, so we thought we'd pick one up to test out and compare to the now-discontinued Pro Display XDR.

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The ‌Studio Display‌ XDR is the same size as the ‌Studio Display‌ at 27 inches, and it has the same 5K resolution. It's smaller than the 32-inch Pro Display XDR that had a 6K display, and that's probably going to be a major downside for people who prefer larger display sizes. A 32-inch display size works well for a single monitor setup, but 27 inches feels comparatively smaller and is better for multi-display setups.

Apple designed the Pro Display XDR with the same perforated, vented back panel that it used for the Mac Pro, and in comparison, the ‌Studio Display‌ XDR is plainer because it adopts the ‌Studio Display‌ look.

With those downsides out of the way, almost every other ‌Studio Display‌ XDR feature is an improvement over the Pro Display XDR. It uses a mini-LED panel with 2,304 local dimming zones (the Pro Display XDR was limited to 576 local dimming zones). It's brighter than the Pro Display XDR, with deeper blacks, better contrast, and improved HDR. The display is bright enough to match the mini-LED MacBook Pro, and it's really the only display that pairs well with Apple's high-end notebook.

The ‌Studio Display‌ XDR also supports a variable refresh rate from 47Hz to 120Hz, which Apple calls Adaptive Sync. It's not as noticeable as it is on a smaller display, but you can tell a difference when gaming, scrolling quickly, or using the ‌Studio Display‌ XDR next to another display that doesn't support a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the Pro Display XDR didn't come with a camera or speakers, the ‌Studio Display‌ XDR does. It has a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera for video calls and a six-speaker audio system that's ideal for most things you want to do on a Mac.

There are two Thunderbolt 5 ports, one upstream and one downstream, so you can daisy-chain multiple displays together. 140W passthrough charging is available, and there are also two USB-C ports for connecting peripherals.

The Pro Display XDR did not have dual Thunderbolt ports for daisy-chaining displays, so the addition of an extra Thunderbolt port adds more setup versatility.

The ‌Studio Display‌ XDR is a solid upgrade over most displays, and there are very few monitors on the market that can match what Apple is offering. Given the $3,299 price point and the focus on professional use, the ‌Studio Display‌ XDR isn't for the average Mac user. The standard ‌Studio Display‌ is better suited to more casual use, and most people can even get away with a cheaper 4K display from a third-party manufacturer.

Related Roundup: Studio Display
Buyer's Guide: Displays (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

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