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Apple Acquires Final Cut Pro Plugin Company MotionVFX

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Apple today acquired MotionVFX, a major developer of plugins, visual effects, and motion graphics tools for Final Cut Pro.

motion vfx
MotionVFX is a Polish software company founded by Szymon Masiak in 2009. It creates high-quality plugins, transitions, templates, and visual effects (VFX) for video editors, specializing in tools for Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Apple Motion. From MotionVFX's website today:

We are extremely excited to share that MotionVFX is joining the Apple team to continue to empower creators and editors to do their best work.

For over 15 years, we've been on a mission to create world-class, visually inspiring content and effects for video editors. From the very beginning, we’ve been all about quality, ease of use, and great design. These are also the values that we admire most in Apple’s products, and we’re thrilled to be able to embrace them together.

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank all our amazing customers and supporters who have been with us through all these years. You inspired us, you challenged us, and you helped our products become what they are today. We are incredibly grateful to be part of this amazing community and excited to continue our work to serve you.

This is the beginning of something truly wonderful!

MotionVFX has long been one of the most prominent third-party developers in the Final Cut Pro ecosystem. Its plugins are widely used by YouTubers, filmmakers, and broadcast editors looking to add high-end motion graphics and stylized visual effects without building them from scratch.

Among its most popular tools are mFilmLook, which provides cinematic color grading and film emulation effects, and mO2, a powerful plugin that enables the use of 3D models directly inside Final Cut Pro and Apple Motion. MotionVFX also offers Design Studio, a panel extension that allows users to browse and install effects and templates directly within Final Cut Pro.

MotionVFX's expertise in templates, transitions, and 3D workflows could help Apple improve Final Cut Pro's built-in graphics tools, potentially reducing reliance on third-party plugins. The acquisition will likely strengthen Apple's latest push into professional video production, especially as the company continues to bolster its new Apple Creator Studio subscription service.

MotionVFX's 70 employees today joined Apple as part of the acquisition. The company was already a worldwide partner of Apple.

MotionVFX did not indicate whether its existing products will continue to be sold independently following the acquisition. For now, the company's plugin catalog remains available through its website and the MotionVFX marketplace.

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Top Rated Comments

e1me5 Avatar
e1me5
31 minutes ago at 08:00 am
More content for your studio subscription.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
29 minutes ago at 08:02 am

More content for your studio subscription.
Services, Services, Services!!

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
22 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Tim Cook and Eddy Cue dialling in to the Adobe earnings call...


Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am

MAKE THE PLUG INS FREE !!
Whoa whoa whoa now ...

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zombierunner Avatar
zombierunner
14 minutes ago at 08:17 am
woah i did not see this coming .. ok now the subscription makes sense .. if you can get access to all the motion vfx stuff
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
groove-agent Avatar
groove-agent
8 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Soon to be available only through subscription.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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