MacBook Neo 2 Might Not Feature Touchscreen After All

Apple's second-generation MacBook Neo may not feature a touch-capable display after all, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a report dated September 2025, Kuo‌ accurately predicted that the ‌MacBook Neo‌ would enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025, noting that it would not feature a touchscreen. In the same report, however, the analyst said he believed Apple could add a touchscreen for the second-generation model, expected in 2027.

Kuo's latest thoughts now appear to push back against the possibility. From the report shared this morning:



Neo 2 was originally expected to feature a touch panel to compete with Chromebooks (50%+ of which support touch), but my latest industry checks suggest Neo 2 may not adopt it.

Kuo says Apple's first touchscreen Mac is still expected to launch later this year in the form of a new, high-end MacBook Pro with an OLED display and a new design. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the machine may be positioned above Apple's existing MacBook Pro Models, and could adopt the moniker "MacBook Ultra."

The all-new MacBook Neo launches today, with prices starting at $599. Kuo says shipments of the Neo are slightly lower than his prior estimates, totaling around 4.5–5 million units (with about 2–2.5 million in the first half of 2026). For a single laptop model though, that's still a very impressive number.