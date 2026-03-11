Skip to Content

MacBook Neo 2 Might Not Feature Touchscreen After All

Apple's second-generation MacBook Neo may not feature a touch-capable display after all, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

macbook neo display
In a report dated September 2025, Kuo‌ accurately predicted that the ‌MacBook Neo‌ would enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025, noting that it would not feature a touchscreen. In the same report, however, the analyst said he believed Apple could add a touchscreen for the second-generation model, expected in 2027.

Kuo's latest thoughts now appear to push back against the possibility. From the report shared this morning:

Neo 2 was originally expected to feature a touch panel to compete with Chromebooks (50%+ of which support touch), but my latest industry checks suggest Neo 2 may not adopt it.

Kuo says Apple's first touchscreen Mac is still expected to launch later this year in the form of a new, high-end MacBook Pro with an OLED display and a new design. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the machine may be positioned above Apple's existing MacBook Pro Models, and could adopt the moniker "MacBook Ultra."

The all-new MacBook Neo launches today, with prices starting at $599. Kuo says shipments of the Neo are slightly lower than his prior estimates, totaling around 4.5–5 million units (with about 2–2.5 million in the first half of 2026). For a single laptop model though, that's still a very impressive number.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Seven New Products

Friday March 6, 2026 11:48 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
A
abatabia
8 hours ago at 04:34 am
Of course it won’t. Come on. Ming has lost it. It will have more ram and the A19 Pro and that’s it. Let’s chill and enjoy this amazing machine now.
n-evo Avatar
n-evo
8 hours ago at 04:45 am
I predict the MacBook Neo 2 may or may not have Face ID!
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
8 hours ago at 04:39 am
Does it seem like every new rumor is countered a few days later but continue to live on because so many people only read the original rumor?

NightFox Avatar
NightFox
7 hours ago at 05:18 am
Beyond tech for the sake of tech, I've never really understood the driver for touchscreens on laptops. I've had multiple MS Surface laptops through my work and half the time I forget they even are have touchscreens - I've never found a situation where touching the screen wouldn't have just been a more inconvenient alternative to using the mouse/touchpad/keyboard which was where my hands already were. I know there will be edge cases and some of it is just down to muscle memory, but for the cost of all those grimy fingerprints I'm just not convinced, especially if it means we get a touch-friendly UI in MacOS that looks even more Fisher Price.
ZiBart Avatar
ZiBart
6 hours ago at 05:50 am
Touch screen makes zero sense both within the lineup and as a low cost device.

Neo 2 will probably get:
A19 Pro w/ 12GB ram
Both ports will be USB3
More colors

Everything else will stay the same. That's my guess.
T
thelion7
8 hours ago at 04:40 am

Apple's second-generation MacBook Neo may not feature a touch-capable display after all, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a report dated September 2025 ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/09/17/kuo-2026-oled-macbook-pro-touch-panel/'), Kuo‌ accurately predicted that the ‌MacBook Neo‌ would enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025, noting that it would not feature a touchscreen. In the same report, however, the analyst said he believed Apple could add a touchscreen for the second-generation model, expected in 2027.

Kuo's latest thoughts now appear to push back against the possibility. From the report ('https://x.com/mingchikuo/status/2031593711814193303?s=20') shared this morning:
Kuo says Apple's first touchscreen Mac is still expected to launch later this year in the form of a new, high-end MacBook Pro with an OLED display and a new design. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the machine may be positioned above Apple's existing MacBook Pro Models, and could adopt the moniker "MacBook Ultra. ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/08/apple-planning-macbook-ultra/')"

The all-new MacBook Neo launches today, with prices starting at $599. Kuo says shipments of the Neo are slightly lower than his prior estimates, totaling around 4.5–5 million units (with about 2–2.5 million in the first half of 2026). For a single laptop model though, that's still a very impressive number.

Article Link: MacBook Neo 2 Might Not Feature Touchscreen After All ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/11/kuo-macbook-neo-2-no-touchscreen/')
The current multi thousand dollar machines don’t have touch screens.

The whole point in the Neo is that it’s cheap, cheerful and designed for those who want great smartphone performance but in a laptop form.

Statistically most people these days use their smartphone for the vast majority of their life admin with the only exception of using pc/laptops for their office jobs.

Outside of work most people don’t have a dedicated computer anymore outside of professionals and creatives.
