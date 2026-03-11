AirPods 4 ANC Hit $119.99 Low Price on Amazon
Amazon today has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $119.99, down from $179.00. This is a solid second-best price on the AirPods 4 with ANC, and the best price we've tracked so far in 2026.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon currently provides a March 16 delivery date for free shipping on the AirPods 4, and Prime members should see faster estimates with same-day delivery in many locations. As of writing, we're only tracking this deal at Amazon.
Amazon also has the AirPods 4 base model for $99.00, down from $129.00, which is another second-best price. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599.
iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers.
The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...